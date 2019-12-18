Amazon Prime Video’s latest web show Hostel Daze is gaining youth attention. The show captures the real side story of what goes inside an engineering hostel in India. The story revolves around four friends brought together by fate.

The show is actually similar to Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Chhichhore which also showcased a college life of friends who meet by fate and live through the friendship together.

Interestingly, the makers of Hostel Daze have decided to host a special screening for the makers and the cast of Chhichhore. The blockbuster film has perfectly portrayed the life of hostel students and the challenges faced by them helps them to realise their personal strength.

Since the film and the web show Hostel Daze, have similar concepts based on the adventurous journey full of challenges, adventures and friendship that they will cherish forever, the makers of Hostel Daze are keen to show the web series to the Chhichhore makers and cast.

Hostel Daze is a laughter riot from the corridors of hostel life that celebrates the catastrophe escapade of four students played by Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, and wing-mates, brought together by fate and later followed by forced friendships, heartbreaks, and flumping grades.

The show is created by Saurabh Khanna and Abhishek Yadav, helmed by Raghav Subbu, and executive producer Sameer Saxena.