Sakshi Tanwar joins Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ as Mandodari

Renowned actress Sakshi Tanwar is set to grace the silver screen once again, this time in the highly anticipated project, Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. According to recent reports buzzing in Bollywood circles, Tanwar has been chosen to portray the pivotal character of Mandodari, the wife of the formidable Ravan. This casting decision adds another layer of intrigue to the already much-discussed film, which has been making headlines since the news of Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement as Lord Rama broke out.

Joining a star-studded ensemble, Tanwar’s inclusion further solidifies the anticipation surrounding the project. With actors like Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol also rumored to be part of the cast, ‘Ramayana’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions.

Tanwar’s role as Mandodari will see her sharing the screen with Yash, the acclaimed actor known for his role in ‘KGF’, who is set to portray the formidable Ravan. Reports suggest that Tanwar has been actively participating in script-reading sessions alongside her fellow cast members, indicating her dedication to bringing this iconic character to life.

But Tanwar isn’t the only one making waves in the ‘Ramayana’ universe. Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh have also been reportedly attending script-reading sessions. Dutta is said to be taking on the role of Kaikeyi, while Singh is rumored to be portraying Shurpanakha, adding more star power to an already stellar lineup.

In a previous report by Pinkvilla, it was hinted that Vijay Sethupathi might be joining the cast as Vibhishana, Ravan’s brother. Sources close to the production revealed that Sethupathi was captivated by Tiwari’s vision for the film and expressed keen interest in being part of the project, further fueling excitement among fans.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the cast, the anticipation for ‘Ramayana’ continues to mount. Scheduled for release on Diwali next year, this retelling of the timeless epic is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences, with its stellar cast and visionary director at the helm.