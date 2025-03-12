Holi songs to get the party started—Hit that play button now!

Holi colours are here, and how is Holi even possible without high-energy Bollywood songs?

Drenched in gulal or getting soaked in a colour rain shower? The right list of songs is all it needs to make your Holi bash an unforgettable ride. Be it retro favourites or contemporary tunes, we have all bases covered. Pick up those water pistols and get ready to dance!

1. Rang barse

If Holi had an official song, then it would indeed be ‘Rang Barse’ from ‘Silsila’ (1981). Crooned by Amitabh Bachchan himself, the song has been lighting up Holi parties for decades now. With its naughty lyrics and folk-inspired rhythm, it best describes the spirit of the festival.

2. Holi Ke Din

Travel back to the golden age of Bollywood with ‘Holi Ke Din’ from ‘Sholay’ (1975). The chemistry between Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and the energetic vocals of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, make this track a must-play during the celebrations. It’s just the right blend of melody and madness!

3. Balam Pichkari

Flash forward to the 2010s, and ‘Balam Pichkari’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (2013) dominated all Holi parties. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen antics coupled with the upbeat beats make it an irresistible song to dance to. A crowd pleaser, for sure!

4. Jai Jai Shivshankar

If you require a song that gets the energy levels going, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from ‘War’ (2019) is your choice. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s sizzling dance moves coupled with Vishal-Shekhar’s rhythms make sure that this one remains on your Holi playlist for years to come.

5. Do Me a Favor, Let’s Play Holi

Anu Malik’s ‘Do Me a Favor, Let’s Play Holi’ (‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, 2005) is one of those songs that you act like you’re embarrassed about but secretly adore. The catchy beat and funky rhythm make you involuntarily get up and dance. Admit it—you love it too!

6. Holi Khele Raghuveera

For those who enjoy a blend of Bollywood and desi folk beats, ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera’ from ‘Baghban’ (2003) is a treat. With Amitabh Bachchan’s energetic voice and colorful visuals, the song presents a flavor of Holi festivities in Indian homes on the big screen.

7. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

When ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ (2013) offered us ‘Lahu Muh Lag Gaya’, it remade Holi in Bollywood. Rather than the customary teasing sport, this song exudes romance and passion. Deepika Padukone’s poise, Ranveer Singh’s charisma, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent visuals make it indelible. If you desire a song that is as much drama as celebration, here it is.

8. Mohe Rang Do Laal

Not every Holi song is about dancing madly and splashing colors—some are about elegance and tradition. ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015) is a captivating one where Deepika Padukone’s Kathak performance is the showcase. It’s a song that showcases the artistic splendor of Holi and not merely its revelry.

Be it the vintage beats of ‘Rang Barse’, the high-octave energy of ‘Balam Pichkari’, or the cinematic sophistication of ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’, this playlist is sure to cater to all your moods. So, turn up the music, apply the colors, and let the fiesta start! Holi Hai!