Rashmika Mandanna’s Holi anthems that will set the dance floor on fire!

Holi is here, and you know what that means — colors, celebrations, and of course, some killer beats to keep you grooving all day long. And who better to bring the energy than the queen of peppy tracks, Rashmika Mandanna? From her electrifying moves to her infectious charm, Rashmika has delivered some of the most iconic dance numbers that are perfect to set the Holi vibe.

So, grab your colors and get ready to dance your heart out with these chart-toppers!

1. Bam Bam Bhole – Sikandar

Fresh off the charts, ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ from the upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ has already become this year’s Holi anthem. With Vishal Mishra’s energetic vocals and the unbeatable chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika, this track is bound to get everyone on the dance floor. The vibrant visuals and high-energy beats make it a must-play as you splash those colors.

2. Saami Saami – Pushpa: The Rise

No Holi celebration is complete without the iconic ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Rashmika’s signature moves and the catchy rhythm make this track an absolute banger for any celebration. Plus, let’s be honest — who can resist trying out her iconic hook step?

3. Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule

From the much-awaited sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Peelings’ is the perfect mix of fun beats and Rashmika’s sizzling moves. The upbeat tempo and playful vibe will have everyone grooving with a splash of color in hand.

4. Angaaron – Pushpa 2: The Rule

Another firecracker from ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Angaaron’ is a high-energy track that will ignite your Holi celebrations. Rashmika’s fierce moves and the powerful beats make this song a go-to for those intense, high-energy dance moments.

5. Ranjithame – Varisu

If you want to keep the festive vibe going strong, ‘Ranjithame’ from ‘Varisu’ is your jam. With its vibrant beats and Rashmika’s infectious energy, this track will have everyone from your cousins to your grandma shaking a leg.

To make your Holi playlist even more epic, mix in these tracks with some classic Bollywood hits. Think ‘Balam Pichkari’ or ‘Rang Barse’ — and you’ve got yourself a dance party to remember!

So, get your speakers blasting and let Rashmika Mandanna set the Holi mood for the most colorful celebration of the year. Happy Holi!