Sunny Singh has given one of the most promising on-screen characters and has always nailed it totally. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Earlier, we felt that the actor was hinting at a new project and just recently, posted another video while holi-ying with Varun Sharma and Mouni Roy.

Sunny recently shared a funny boomerang video on his Instagram handle with the caption: “lets roll.”

View this post on Instagram lets roll 🎥 🕺🏼 @fukravarun @imouniroy @blivemusic.in A post shared by sunnysingh ੴ (@mesunnysingh) on Feb 25, 2020 at 12:22am PST

The boomerang video has a fun Holi theme to it. Along with Sunny, one can also see Varun Sharma and Mouni Roy in the video. Sunny obviously shining out, looks really hot with those aviators and the fans have flooded Sunny Singh’s comment section with love and are all excited to see what’s in store for the audience.

The actors are currently shooting for something fun with Remo D’Souza and the boomerang already hints that it’s going to be something fun and interesting.

Sunny Singh was last seen in the mom-com Jai Mummy Di which hit the screens on 17th January 2020.