Sri Devi and Boney Kapoor welcomed their elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor in March 1997. But do you know how Janhvi Kapoor got her name? There’s an interesting trivia behind her name. According to a news portal, Sridevi decided to name her daughter Janhvi, after her favourite character from the 1997 release Judaai. Judaai, produced by Boney Kapoor, inspired Sri Devi so much that she named her daughter after Urmila Matondkar’s character in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak, which also starred Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter as the lead. Released in 2018, the film was a remake of hit Marathi film Sairat and earned a net gross collection of Rs 72 crore.

Seeing the ongoing pandemic, while everything is at halt, Janhvi Kapoor’s films are also lined up for the release. She will be seen essaying the lead in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in horror-comedy Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has a pivotal role to play in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.