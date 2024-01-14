Hema Malini to do ‘Ramayana’ dance before Ram temple ceremony

Hema Malini, BJP MP, is set to showcase a dance drama based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’ in Ayodhya ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Expressing her excitement in a video message, Hema Malini mentioned, “I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time during the ‘pranpratishtha’ of Ram Temple, an event awaited by people for years. On January 17, I’ll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has attracted significant attention, with invitations extended to several VVIP guests from India and abroad.

#WATCH | BJP leader Hema Malini says, "…I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years…On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham…" (Source: Hema… pic.twitter.com/TjY34WTFNO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Varanasi-based priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will conduct the primary rituals on January 22. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

Organizers plan a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya, providing provisions to feed thousands of devotees. Ayodhya is preparing for the influx of devotees, setting up tent cities to accommodate the expected crowd. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust aims to facilitate arrangements for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are actively implementing enhanced security measures and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees during the grand ceremony. (ANI)

