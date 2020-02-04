Dabangg actor Salman Khan has been supporting actor Sooraj Pancholi since the very beginning. In fact, Salman produced Sooraj Pancholi’s debut film Hero. Now, the superstar has taken to Twitter to announce Sooraj’s next film. On Tuesday, Salman took to his official Twitter handle to announce Sooraj’s upcoming flick, Hawa Singh.

Years after news first broke that a biopic on the sports the legend was in the works, Salman unveiled the first look poster that looks intriguing. The poster features Sooraj gulping down a large glass of milk while taking a break on a haystack in the boxing ring. The film is based on the life of Indian Heavyweight boxer Hawa Singh.

Alongside the poster, Salman wrote, “Hawa se baatein karega singh #HawaSinghBiopic @Sooraj9pancholi (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sooraj also took to his Twitter handle to thank his mentor. He wrote, “Won’t let u down, sir! (sic).”

Hawa Singh won the Asian Games gold medal in 1966 and 1970. He was invincible back home as he won national championships in the heavyweight category for 11 consecutive times.

On the professional front, Sooraj was last seen on the big screen in Satellite Shankar.