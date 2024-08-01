Haste haste: First track from ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ OUT

With the much-anticipated release of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ just around the corner, fans got their first taste of the film’s music on Wednesday. The initial track, “Haste Haste,” is a melodious number performed by Sachet Tandon and features the musical expertise of the Sachet-Parampara duo, with lyrics crafted by Raj Shekhar.

This musical reveal comes hot on the heels of the film’s trailer, which has already stirred excitement. The trailer presents a gripping glimpse into the lives of Rani (played by Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (portrayed by Vikrant Massey) as they struggle to leave behind their dramatic past.

Their attempts to forge a new path are soon thwarted by a series of fresh complications. Enter Abhimanyu, a character brought to life by Sunny Kaushal, who adds another layer of intrigue to their already complex lives.

The suspense intensifies with the introduction of Officer Mritunjay, aka Montu Chacha, played by Jimmy Shergill. As a determined law enforcer with a personal vendetta, Montu Chacha is on a relentless quest to unravel the tangled web of deceit involving Rani and Rishu. With the authorities closing in, the couple is pushed to rely on their old, cunning strategies to navigate a world fraught with peril and uncertainty.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ boasts a talented cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. The film is a joint production effort from Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It marks a collaboration between Netflix, T-Series Films, and Colour Yellow Productions, with Shiv Chanana and Kanika Dhillon—who also wrote the screenplay—joining as co-producers.

Fans can catch ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ when it streams on Netflix starting August 9. As anticipation builds, the blend of romance and suspense promises an engaging cinematic experience.