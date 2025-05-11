Harshvardhan Rane refuses ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ with Mawra Hocane over anti-India remarks

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has made headlines after publicly announcing his decision to opt out of the sequel to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, the 2016 romantic drama that marked his breakout performance.

The reason? A principled stand that blends patriotism with personal ethics.

Advertisement

Rane, who starred opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the original film, took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

Advertisement

In a strongly worded post, he said he would not participate in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ if “there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.”

“While I am grateful for the experience,” Harshvardhan Rane wrote, “as things stand and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made the decision to respectfully decline being a part of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2’ if the same cast is involved.”

The actor’s post was accompanied by a screenshot of a news article referencing alleged remarks made by Mawra Hocane regarding India’s response to terrorism. Rane didn’t mince words, stating that he cannot ignore statements that criticize or undermine his country.

“I respect all artists and humans from this country, that country, Kenya, and even Mars,” he added, “but derogatory remarks about my country by anyone are unpardonable. I’m okay with losing followers on Instagram, but I won’t allow anyone to trample on my pride and upbringing.”

The timing of Rane’s statement aligns with renewed tensions between India and Pakistan. On the diplomatic front, India recently accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire understanding that had just been reached between the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media, saying India takes the violations “very seriously.” He confirmed that Indian armed forces have been instructed to respond firmly to any further provocations along the Line of Control and International Border.

“There have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” Misri stated. “Our armed forces are giving an appropriate and adequate response. We call upon Pakistan to deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.”

Just hours before the reported violations, the DGMOs of both nations had reportedly spoken via a hotline and agreed to halt all military action—on land, air, and sea—from 5:00 p.m. IST. A follow-up conversation between the two is scheduled for May 12.