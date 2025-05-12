‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ album now features only Harshvardhan Rane, drops Mawra Hocane

The silver screen is no stranger to drama, but things have spilled far beyond the script for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ co-stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane.

As political tensions between India and Pakistan flare up following the recent Operation Sindoor, the once-beloved romantic duo has found themselves at the center of a controversy that’s more intense than any movie climax.

On May 12, fans noticed something strange—Spotify’s album art for the 2016 romantic tragedy no longer features Mawra Hocane.

Harshvardhan Rane is now the sole face of the soundtrack on streaming platforms. Around the same time, Mawra reportedly pulled the same covers from her own Spotify and YouTube Music pages.

While no official announcement was made, the change speaks volumes—and the internet noticed fast.

So, what’s behind the disappearing act? The film’s producer, Deepak Mukut, told Hindustan Times he had no idea this had happened and claimed, “We will do whatever the government wants.”

It’s a vague but telling remark, especially in light of the growing trend in Indian entertainment to distance itself from Pakistani actors during politically sensitive times.

Rane, never one to shy away from calling things out, told the publication that his choices weren’t a “PR move” but an act of “weeding.” In simpler terms: drawing lines.

His reaction seems to stem from Mawra’s recent post criticizing India’s military action in the Pahalgam attack aftermath. Rane decided to walk away from ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’, which reportedly was ready to reunite him with Hocane.

Hocane didn’t take the exit quietly. She called Rane’s departure a publicity stunt, but he fired back, insisting that unlike her, he hadn’t made personal attacks or questioned her integrity as a woman.

This situation isn’t a one-off. Remember the steamy 2017 track ‘Zaalima’ from ‘Raees’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani star Mahira Khan? Even that now appears with SRK solo on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.