Pakistani actors’ Instagram handles reappear in India, but not all are back

Several Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors have become visible again to users in India nearly two months after they had disappeared from view. Among those whose profiles can now be accessed in the country are Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor.

However, the profiles of some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Atif Aslam still remain restricted. Attempts to view their accounts still show the now-familiar message: “User not available in your region.”

Advertisement

The blocking of these accounts had followed a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which at least 26 civilians, lost their lives.

Advertisement

The deadly assault triggered sharp backlash across India and led to a surge in anti-Pakistan sentiment on social media. Soon after, many Pakistani celebrities’ Instagram handles became inaccessible to Indian users. The move appeared to be unofficial but widespread across platforms.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, a cross-border strike that reportedly hit at least nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Meanwhile, some controversies from the past have been resurfacing. Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with “Sanam Teri Kasam” in 2016, later dropped from the sequel. Her co-star Harshvardhan Rane even took a public stand recently, saying he would not return for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ if Mawra or any previous cast member involved.

Rane cited national sentiment as his reason: “While I am grateful for the experience… after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of the sequel,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, Diljit Dosanjh also faced backlash for collaborating with Hania Aamir in “Sardaar Ji 3”.