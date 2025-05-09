Paresh Rawal clarifies ‘Akshay Kumar is not a friend’ remark

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have shared the screen for several films. Their notable collaborations include ‘Hera Pheri,’ ‘Welcome,’ ‘O My God,’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ among others. Recently, Rawal made a comment on how Akshay Kumar is not a friend but a colleague. This stirred a wave of controversy, given their long history of collaboration. Following this, Rawal has issued a clarification.

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal addressed the controversy. He said, “Maatha kharab ho gaya, yaar! I simply said that he’s a colleague. When you say ‘friend’, it means those whom you meet 5-6 times a month and whom you talk to several times a week. Moreover, neither Akshay nor I are social. So, there’s no question of us bumping into any party. Hence, I called him a colleague. And this resulted in (speculations). People are asking ‘Kya ho gaya (aap dono ke beech)?’ Arre bhai, kuch nahin hua.”

Subsequently, the interviewer probed if Kumar had seen the interview. To this, Rawal replied, “No, he’s a cool guy. Akshay and I have worked in at least 15-20 movies together. He’s a great guy to be friends with.” Moreover, he added that moving forward, he is going to be careful with his words. “I’ll be more than careful now. I’ll now spell out everything, in black and white. People just take things out of context. It’s very tiring to clarify.”

For context, during a conversation with the Lallantop, the interviewer asked Paresh Rawal if he is friends with Akshay Kumar. To this, he replied, “Film industry mein colleague hote hain, theatre mein dost hote hain, aur school mein jigar jaan dost hote hain. But film ke andar colleague hote hain. Mere dost jinko main with respect bol saku toh Om Puri sahab the, Naseer bhai hain, Johnny Lever hain. Ye hain jinko main dost bol saku. Ek hota hai na ki with permission.”

Following their successful spree of collaborations, the two have more projects in the pipeline, together. Rawal and Kumar are going to come together for ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ and ‘Bhoot Bangla.’

