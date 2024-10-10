Happy birthday Rekha: Top feminist films of the OG queen

Today, the legendary actress Rekha celebrates her birthday. Before delving into the topic, happy birthday, Rekha.

This marks another milestone in her career that has spanned decades and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Known for her versatility, grace, and powerful screen presence, Rekha has not only mesmerized audiences with her acting but has also contributed to the portrayal of strong, independent women in Indian films.

On this special day, we take a look back at some of her most iconic feminist films, where she broke away from traditional gender norms and gave voice to the struggles and strength of women.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

Umrao Jaan tells the story of Amiran, a young girl who is kidnapped and sold into a brothel, where she is trained as a courtesan and poet. Renamed Umrao Jaan, she grows into a celebrated courtesan in Lucknow, captivating many with her beauty and talent, yet trapped in a life not of her choosing. Throughout the film, she endures heartbreak, betrayal, and loneliness, but remains poised and dignified despite her tragic circumstances.

The film explores the limitations imposed on women by society, particularly those in marginalized positions like courtesans. Despite being a victim of her circumstances, Umrao Jaan retains her dignity and self-respect.

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

In this dramatic revenge thriller, Rekha plays Aarti Verma, a wealthy widow betrayed by her second husband, Sanjay, who pushes her into a lake filled with crocodiles, intending to kill her and steal her fortune. She survives the attack but is left disfigured. With the help of plastic surgery, she undergoes a transformation and returns, unrecognizable, to avenge herself on those who wronged her.

Khoon Bhari Maang is a powerful story of a woman taking control of her destiny after being wronged. It emphasizes a woman’s right to reclaim her life and seek justice for the wrongs done to her.

Aastha: In the Prison of Spring (1997)

In Aastha, Rekha plays Mansi, a housewife in a middle-class family, married to an idealistic professor. Despite having a seemingly happy marriage, she feels dissatisfied and unfulfilled. The film follows Mansi as she embarks on an extramarital affair and eventually turns to prostitution to satisfy her material desires. Through this, she confronts her own feelings of guilt, societal judgment, and the complexity of desire and freedom.

The film explores the taboo subject of female desire and sexuality, questioning societal norms that restrict women’s choices in matters of the heart and body. Mansi’s character challenges traditional morality, presenting a nuanced feminist narrative about women’s agency over their own bodies and lives.

Ijazat (1987)

Ijazat revolves around the complicated relationship between Sudha (Rekha), her estranged husband Mahendra, and Mahendra’s former lover Maya. Through flashbacks, the audience learns of the emotional turmoil caused by Mahendra’s unresolved feelings for Maya, which ultimately led to Sudha leaving him.

Sudha’s character is a reflection of a modern woman’s need for emotional independence and self-respect. She chooses to walk away from her marriage when she realizes that she cannot be her husband’s priority.

Khubsoorat (1980)

Khubsoorat is a lighthearted family drama where Rekha plays Manju, a free-spirited young woman who enters a strict, disciplined household. The family is ruled by the authoritarian matriarch, Nirmala, who imposes rigid rules and expects unquestioning obedience. Manju, with her mischievous nature and playful spirit, slowly brings joy and laughter to the household.

While presented as a comedy, Khubsoorat explores the tension between individual freedom and traditional societal expectations, especially for women.

Rekha’s roles in these movies have reflected the struggles of women striving for self-respect, independence, and equality. She has played characters who push the boundaries of traditional gender roles, making her a feminist icon in Indian cinema.

Happy Birthday, Rekha!