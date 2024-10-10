World Mental Health Day: Bollywood films that spark conversations on mental health

On World Mental Health Day, the focus is on raising awareness and promoting conversations around mental health, a crucial aspect of overall well-being.

Bollywood has made significant strides in addressing mental health themes through storytelling. Here are five films that have left a lasting impact by bringing mental health issues to the forefront:

1. Chhichhore (2019)

This drama delves into the pressures faced by students and the impact of academic stress on mental health. Through a blend of humor and poignant moments, Chhichhore talks about the importance of resilience and the need to redefine success.

Advertisement

2. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, this film offers a refreshing take on mental health through the lens of therapy. It follows a young woman navigating her relationships and personal struggles, emphasizing the significance of seeking help and the power of self-reflection towards mental wellness.

3. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

It is a musical romance featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur that delves deep into themes of addiction and its effects on mental health. The film portrays the tragic journey of a singer battling substance abuse, showcasing how love and personal demons intertwine

4. Queen (2014)

This empowering film follows a young woman who finds her independence after her wedding plans fall apart. Through her journey of self-discovery, Queen (played by Kangana Ranaut) touches on themes of self-acceptance and the importance of mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purple Pebble Pictures (@purplepebblepictures)

5. Margarita with a Straw (2014)

This drama tells the story of a young woman with cerebral palsy as she explores her identity and sexuality. It sensitively portrays the complexities of mental health, and also advocates for understanding and acceptance of diverse experiences.

The world today comes together to observe World Mental Health Day. In the same time, Bollywood continues to play a very important role in normalizing conversations around mental health.