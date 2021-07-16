With her impeccable fashion sense, Katrina Kaif has captivated us all. Our fashion expert decodes her fashion choices and selects the best picks, including trendy crop tops and colour blocking dresses for her wardrobe. Our online store is a great place to get everything you need for revamping your summer style. We have everything you need, from edgy dresses to casual tees and tanks to chic outfits.

Tee and Denim

What better way to shake off the mid-week blues than with a pastel blue crop top? Katrina Kaif is the kind of actress who knows how to handle mid-week crises with style. The actress looks absolutely stylish in this noodle strap bodycon crop top, complete with vibrant colors. Make sure your summer collection includes a pastel blue top to stay current with fashion trends. Combining it with denim shorts is a fuss-free way to glam up this look.

Yellow Spree

Katrina Kaif looks radiant in this sunny yellow crochet cutwork dress. In addition to its square plunging neckline, this dress has puff sleeves and frill-like details at its hemline. An elegant yellow dress, wouldn’t anyone want to miss it? That wouldn’t be for us, and we know you’d prefer a chic yellow item to liven up your summer fashion.

Stylish Gym Wear

Stylish athleisure clothing is impossible to beat. Katrina Kaif looked awesome in this outfit stunning nude number. This is the perfect casual wear with the right amount of style factor to bring out the best in your attire.

Colour-blocked Dress

Color-blocked clothing has been dominating fashion charts for quite a while now. Taking to the spring-summer runways in a stunning dress with pastel hues, Katrina Kaif had it all nailed. Wearing a pair of sports shoes, she gave her outfit a sporty touch. Peep-toes are also a great option if you’re going for a more formal or party look.

Multi-coloured Bodycon

Enjoy the spring or summer vibes in the multi-coloured outfit to channel Katrina Kaif’s style. Wearing a strapless dress with a scoop neckline, she opted for vibrant colors and a sleeveless style. Our fashion IQ should skyrocket in no time with this. The sporty touch of sneakers will make your look more complete.

White Outfit

Have you ever considered wearing all white on a rainy day? Dare you! The actress broke the rules by opting for white shorts and a white hoodie. Her yellow sneakers and yellow umbrella completely stood out in her outfit. It was impossible to look away from her well-toned frame.

Pink Floral Dress

Katrina Kaif is a true-blue fashionista. The actress never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The diva looks killing with this abstract printed pink dress. Needless, to say, she looks splendid in the simple yet chic outfit. Her dreamy look is something we look forward to seeing more.

Red Satin Dress

She surely stole the show with her ravishing red satin gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Katrina Kaif adorned her look with a strappy pair of heels, drop earrings, and a diamond ring. We can certainly take inspiration from her to rock this evening gown at a party!

Black Slip Bodycon

Here is another look from Katrina’s wardrobe, raising all the bars. This gorgeous black and peach dress is just the right pick of hers. The actress looks simply hot in this one piece, leaving us all mind-blown. The open hair-breezy look sums up the entire outfit. Perfect indeed!

Blue Pastel Lehenga

Katrina is someone who loves to experiment with colors. She wore a blue floral Anita Dongre dress for this look. Her outfit included an aquamarine floral lehenga and a blue sleeveless choli. The final touch of her look was a light floral dupatta. The statement necklace and jhumkas added some style to her look. Doesn’t this look classy?