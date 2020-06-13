Actress Disha Patani is celebrating her 28th birthday on Saturday. In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the actress is in home quarantine and keeps sharing glimpses of her lockdown routine. This year, the actress will observe a low key birthday celebration, which has already become a new normal nowadays. The actress, however, has been getting virtual wishes from all across the country.

The cherry on top was an early birthday wish from her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff. An excited Tiger shared a throwback video of the actress, all happy and excited, after gobbling down a feast.

“3 waffles and 3 pancakes later…happy birthday rockstar,” he captioned his post. In the video, Disha is seen at what seems to be a restaurant, grooving to Like It Like That by Cardi B.

View this post on Instagram 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later 😂…happy birthday rockstar❤️ @dishapatani A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:51pm PDT

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for years now but have never confirmed their relationship.

“I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice,” she once said about dating Tiger.

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the Baaghi franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.