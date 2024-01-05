Happy birthday, Deepika Padukone; celebrating her top 5 films

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, renowned for her impeccable acting skills and stunning beauty, celebrates her 38th birthday today. As the industry and fans alike pour in their wishes, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit five of her most memorable and iconic films that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

1. Padmaavat (2018):

Deepika Padukone delivered a mesmerizing performance as Queen Padmavati in this epic historical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film not only showcased her regal grace but also earned her widespread acclaim for portraying the character with depth and poise.

2. Chennai Express (2013):

Teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone displayed her versatility in this Rohit Shetty directorial. Her portrayal of the vibrant and feisty Meenamma stole hearts, making the film one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time.

3. Piku (2015):

In this heartwarming slice-of-life film directed by Shoojit Sircar, Deepika played the titular role of Piku Banerjee, a daughter caught between her responsibilities and aspirations. Her nuanced performance, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, earned her accolades and showcased her prowess in handling diverse roles.

4. Bajirao Mastani (2015):

Another collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this historical romance saw Deepika Padukone as Mastani, opposite Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao. Her portrayal of the warrior princess was applauded for its grace, strength, and emotional depth, earning her several awards.

5. Cocktail (2012):

In this romantic drama directed by Homi Adajania, Deepika Padukone played the role of Veronica, a character that marked a departure from her earlier roles. Her bold and uninhibited performance showcased her versatility and was widely praised by audiences and critics alike.

As Deepika Padukone continues to evolve as an actress and make her mark in the industry, fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, looking forward to witnessing more memorable performances from the talented star. Here’s wishing Deepika a fantastic 38th birthday and continued success in her career.

