‘Hamare Baarah’ crosses 10 crore mark worldwide

Kamal Chandra’s directorial “Hamare Baarah” has achieved a milestone, crossing the Rs 10 crore mark globally. This film has captivated both audiences and critics alike. Since its release, “Hamare Baarah” has not only generated significant buzz and stirred debates but also demonstrated impressive box office growth.

The movie’s journey to its current earnings of Rs 11.03 crore worldwide has been nothing short of interesting. It kicked off with an opening collection of Rs 1.40 crore on Friday, followed by a surge to Rs 2.60 crore on Saturday.

Sunday witnessed the highest spike with Rs 3.09 crore. The film continued to draw crowds on Monday with Rs 1.36 crore and on Tuesday with Rs 1.04 crore. By Wednesday, “Hamare Baarah” had added another Rs 1.54 crore to its total, thus surpassing the coveted 11 crore benchmark.

The success of “Hamare Baarah” is a collective effort, with Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh at the helm as producers, along with Triloki Nath Prasad as co-producer. The film is helmed by Kamal Chandra, with the compelling story written by Rajan Agarwal and creative direction by Ajendra Ajay.

The film features renowned actors such as Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, Aditi Bhatpehari, Ankita Dwivedi, Aditi Dhiman, and Shagun Mishra.

As “Hamare Baarah” continues its theatrical run, there is a strong belief that the film will maintain its momentum and achieve even greater heights in terms of box office performance. The combination of a compelling story, strong direction, and powerful performances has set the stage for “Hamare Baarah” to continue enchanting audiences and making waves in the cinematic world.