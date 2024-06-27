Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for Asim Abbasi’s ‘Barzakh’

One of the most beloved pairs, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, are going to be seen together on screens after twelve years of their superhit show, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai.’ The reunion of the duo has taken over the internet as they are all set to star in Zee and Zindagi’s original show, ‘Barzakh,’ directed by Asim Abassi of ‘Cake’ and ‘Churails’ fame. The show will also mark the return of Fawad Khan to Indian screens after Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’

On Wednesday, June 26, the makers took to social media to tease the upcoming show, which is going to be a love story generously sprinkled with mystery. In the teaser, the cast members are seen applying kohl on their eyes with tantalizing music playing in the background. The makers decided to let the eyes do the talking, and the teaser does not include any dialogue. The post was accompanied by the caption, “Eyes lined with secrets, ready to reveal the mysteries within. When all else withers, will love endure? Trailer launching on 1st July – are you ready for the journey? Barzakh, premieres 19th July on Zindagi YouTube and ZEE5 Shows.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

The upcoming show centers on the life of a 76-year-old reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children to his third wedding. However, his latest bride-to-be is believed to have died long ago—she is the ghost of his first true love. The reunion of the dysfunctional family will force them to come face-to-face with their demons.

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, director Asim Abbasi was asked about the series’ title and what fans can expect from the show. The director replied, “Barzakh literally means purgatory. But it has its roots in Persian and Arabic and also means a veil between two different worlds. So Barzakh was also my working title, but a long time ago it was also called The Valley. I wrote this during COVID, and there was also a lot of research in terms of the myths and folklore and understanding the connectivity between Persian and Indian mythology; what Hinduism says, what Zoroastrianism says.”

Reflecting on the series’ plot, Abbasi revealed that at the core, it is the story of a dysfunctional family. The makers are exploring a father’s relationship with his son and grandson, as the man is gradually coming towards the end of his life and reflects back on the loves he won and lost. “From this prism of a dysfunctional family, we go broader and look at it through a lens of magical realism, through a lens of the supernatural. We never go to horror or dark and creepy. But it is mostly about explaining emotional catharsis by understanding how souls work—or at least guess that.”

‘Barzakh’ is going to be a six-episode series and boasts an ensemble cast, including Salman Shahid, M., Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti among others. The series is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with cinematography by Mo Azmi.