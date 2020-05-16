Late actor Irrfan Khan’s film Haasil completes 17 years of its release. On the occasion, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia remembered his close friend and colleague Irrfan Khan and revealed how the film’s title was finalised.

Tigmanshu took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend (sic).”

When he was honoured with the National Film Award for his performance in Tigmanshu’s Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan had said, “I thought I should have got it for Haasil which was my first film with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Then I thought I’d get it for Mira Nair’s The Namesake. So it has been a fairly lengthy time span of disappointments.”

However, Irrfan Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his portrayal of Ranvijay Singh in Haasil.

Irrfan, after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, had undergone treatment in the UK and returned to India last year. He died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 and is survived by his wife and two sons.