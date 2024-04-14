Gunfire outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence spurs investigation

Gunfire rang out in the quiet early hours of Sunday as two unidentified individuals on bikes unleashed a flurry of bullets outside the iconic Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, home to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The incident, shrouded in mystery, sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, prompting an immediate tightening of security around the actor’s residence.

Reports indicate that the assailants fired four rounds before swiftly disappearing into the night, leaving behind a scene of chaos and fear. The Mumbai police wasted no time in launching a comprehensive investigation, with both the crime branch and local authorities swiftly mobilizing to the scene. Forensic experts were promptly deployed to gather crucial evidence amidst heightened concerns for the safety of Salman Khan and his family.

This alarming incident is not the first time Salman Khan has been targeted. The actor has been the recipient of death threats in the past, prompting authorities to provide him with Y+ category security. In a bid to fortify his defenses, Khan even invested in a bulletproof Nissan SUV, underscoring the persistent dangers lurking in the shadows.

Advertisement

In a chilling reminder of previous threats, the firing outside Khan’s residence echoes similar acts of intimidation directed towards the Bollywood luminary. In March 2023, Khan found himself the target of a menacing email, which prompted Mumbai police to pursue gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in connection with the threat.

The latest attack has once again reignited concerns for Khan’s safety, with law enforcement agencies leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, signaling the gravity of the situation.

As the investigation intensifies, authorities have revealed startling details suggesting the shooters may hail from outside Maharashtra. With a sizable police contingent deployed and top officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Lakhmi Gautam and renowned encounter specialist Daya Nayak, leading the charge, the hunt for the perpetrators is in full swing.

In the aftermath of this brazen assault, the Bollywood fraternity stands united in solidarity with Salman Khan, underscoring the need for greater vigilance and security measures in an industry perennially besieged by threats and uncertainties. As dawn breaks over a city grappling with yet another brush with violence, the quest for answers continues unabated, driven by a collective determination to uphold justice and ensure the safety of all.