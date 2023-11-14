Guneet Monga, Vikas Khanna Collaborate for ‘American Sikh’

Guneet Monga and Vikas Khanna join forces for the OSCAR-qualified animated short film, ‘American Sikh,’ narrating the remarkable true story of Vishavjit Singh. Born in America, Singh, who wears a turban, overcame a lifetime of adversity, self-doubt, and bigotry, ultimately finding acceptance in a superhero persona.

Singh, renowned for his Captain America persona featuring a turbaned Sikh man, fought against racism and stereotypes of the typical American. The film, a collaboration with Singh as director/producer and Los Angeles-based director Ryan Westra, aims to challenge stereotypes, broaden cultural representation, and offer diverse perspectives on American identity.

Animated by Melbourne-based Studio Showoff, founded by Ivan Dixon and Sean Zwan, known for their work with Childish Gambino, HBO, and Cartoon Network, ‘American Sikh’ has earned acclaim, winning top awards at prestigious festivals. Recognitions include Best Short Animation at the Sidewalk Film Festival, Best Animation at the San Diego International Film Festival, Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary at Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, and the Audience Choice Award at Tasveer Film Festival.

The film’s impact extends further with a special mention at the Chicago International Film Festival in Best Short Documentary and an Honorable Mention at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Documentary Short Film. ‘American Sikh’ not only tells a compelling story but also contributes to the ongoing conversation about representation and acceptance in contemporary American culture. (ANI)