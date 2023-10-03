Vikas Khanna Talks About Broken Banquets in Amritsar to Success in New York

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna, a familiar face as a judge on MasterChef India, recently shared a heartfelt tale of his journey from adversity to triumph. He recounted a challenging period in his life when his banquets in Amritsar faced closure due to government actions, leaving him disheartened.

Reflecting on the year 2000, Vikas Khanna recalled, “My banquets in Amritsar were broken by the local Govt, and I stood there helplessly. The sound of the breaking ceiling and glasses crushed my heart.” Despite this setback, he made a pivotal decision to explore new horizons and rebuild his life.

At the time, he was the most successful catering company in Amritsar, boasting over 100 employees and significant turnover. However, in the pursuit of his dreams, he chose to start anew in New York City, a place that offered a fresh start but also presented immense challenges.

Vikas Khanna found himself at the very bottom in New York, engaging in humble jobs such as cooking, cleaning, and serving in people’s homes, as well as working as a street food vendor. He transitioned from small delivery gigs to part-time roles in restaurants and delis.

What changed for Vikas Khanna?

His life took a turn when he encountered Mrs. and Mr. Shah from Salaam Bombay, who welcomed him like a son and granted him a new lease on life. Through unwavering determination and a tireless work ethic, he had the privilege of collaborating with some of the world’s greatest chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, Eric Ripert, David Waltuck, David Bouley, Henry Meer, and many more.

This transformative journey led Vikas Khanna to create acclaimed restaurants, produce compelling movies and documentaries, and author books in America. He has become a global ambassador for Indian cuisine and culture, a testament to his remarkable rise.

Vikas Khanna’s story serves as an inspiration to dreamers everywhere, say the Masterchef contestants. They say it reminds them that the answer to challenges is determination. As he aptly put it, “Skies can’t be the limit when we have footprints on the moon. Those leaps are only possible when we refuse to give up to the predators who want to bury you & your dreams. This is to all the dreamers.”