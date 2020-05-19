After confirming that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo is heading for a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video, the makers, on Tuesday, shared a quirky motion logo of the film.

While many other films have also followed their path and opted for a digital release, Ayushmann took to social media to release the first motion poster of the film. He captioned the post as “Hoshiyaari aur chalaaki ki ek priceless Jodi Trailer out soon. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin (sic).”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Lucknow-set satire will start streaming from June 12 worldwide.

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes – a landlord and tenant – in a game of one-upmanship.

Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers of the film have decided for a digital release.

“I am happy that finally, I can put forward my film as quickly as possible. As soon as the story was baked, I wanted to serve it. These are unforeseen circumstances, we all have to go through it,” Shoojit told PTI in an interview.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic is also confirmed to release digitally amidst the lockdown.