Govind Namdev criticizes censorship on ‘progressive films’ like OMG 2

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is gaining significant traction due to its exceptional storyline, and positive word-of-mouth is driving impressive Box Office results. Nevertheless, the movie encountered a substantial setback when the censor board expressed concerns about Akshay Kumar’s portrayal as Lord Shiva and the film’s theme of sexual education. This resulted in the film undergoing 24 censor edits and came under the category of adult content. Despite the film’s team voicing their objections, they ultimately yielded to the censor board’s stipulations. Actor Govind Namdev comments on this.

What does Govind Namdev say?

Now, a social media post from Govind Namdev, a cast member of Oh My God 2, is circulating widely. In this post, Namdev criticizes the censor board for its lack of reasonability towards a movie that tackles such a significant subject as adult education. Moreover, in the process, he also criticizes Prabhas’ upcoming film, Adipurush, branding it as distasteful.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Govind Namdev wrote, “OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts n senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it !” However, the actor further pointed out the irony in letting a film like Adipurush release and a movie like OMG 2 advised so many cuts.

The actor penned ““Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah.”

He also recommended that the censor board to think about their actions and penned “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake n give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing.”

Sharing his views right on the film’s release day, Govind Namdev expressed his contentment as audiences warmly received the film. He remarked, “The resounding applause from theatergoers today serves as a significant endorsement of the film’s quality.”

For those unfamiliar with the situation, OMG 2 faced a setback when the censor board requested numerous alterations in the movie, given Akshay Kumar’s portrayal as Lord Shiva and the film’s theme of sexual education. Conversely, Adipurush received approval despite lackluster dialogues, sparking widespread outrage across the nation.