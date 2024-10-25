Google Doodle celebrates KK on Bollywood debut anniversary

On October 25, Google paid tribute to the iconic Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, with a delightful animated doodle.

This tribute marks the anniversary of KK’s Bollywood debut, which took place in 1996 when he lent his voice to the song “Chhod Aaye Hum” for the film ‘Maachis’, a political thriller directed by the esteemed Gulzar.

The animated Google doodle captures KK mid-performance, microphone in hand, celebrating his contribution to the music industry. Google’s note accompanying the doodle highlights KK’s remarkable versatility as a singer.

It states, “This Doodle celebrates Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, a successful Indian playback singer most known for his versatility.” The note further elaborates on his linguistic prowess, revealing that KK recorded songs in numerous languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati.

Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK’s musical journey began far from the limelight. He initially made his mark by performing commercial jingles, recording an impressive 3,500 jingles in 11 languages.

However, it was his breakout performance in Hindi cinema with the hauntingly beautiful track “Tadap Tadap” from the 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ that set him on the path to stardom. That same year, he released his debut album, ‘Pal’, which resonated with audiences and solidified his status as a beloved artist.

Throughout his illustrious career, spanning nearly three decades, KK recorded over 500 songs in Hindi alone, along with more than 200 tracks in various regional languages. His discography includes timeless hits such as “Khuda Jaane,” “Beetein Lamhe,” “Ankhon Mein Teri,” and “Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai,” showcasing his remarkable range and emotional depth.

KK’s repertoire extended beyond a single genre, allowing him to become one of the leading voices of the 2000s. His contributions to films and music transcended language barriers, with standout tracks like “Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe” from ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (2001), “O Humdum Suniyo Re” from ‘Saathiya’ (2002), and the vibrant “Dola Re Dola” from ‘Devdas’ (2002).

His ability to evoke deep emotions made songs like “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai” from ‘Woh Lamhe…’ (2006) and “Tu Jo Mila” from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) particularly memorable for fans.

Tragically, KK passed away in May 2022 at the age of 53 due to a suspected heart attack, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of musicians and listeners alike. His contributions to Indian music are immeasurable, making him a cherished figure in the hearts of many.