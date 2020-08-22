Ganpati Bappa Morya! The 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began today. Amidst the pandemic, this year, it’s an individual affair but still, the festival spirit and enthusiasm among the netizens is the same as they flooded social media with posts and wishes. Celebrities also wished their fans and prayed on the occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, and devotees welcome Ganpati into their homes with utmost passion and love. While celebrities cannot go to pandals and celebrate in large social gatherings with fans like every year, this year they have taken to social media and conveyed their wishes to everyone. Amongst the celebrities who conveyed their wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi are Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared throwback pictures of him and Abhishek, seeking Bappa’s blessings. He wrote, “Ganapati Bappa moreya (sic).”

T 3634 – Ganapati Bappa moreya .. pic.twitter.com/zxmjvpJ8Vt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 21, 2020

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in UK shooting for his next flick Bell Bottom, also wished his fans and urged people to maintain social distancing. He wrote, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times Folded hands Ganpati Bappa Morya! (sic).”

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/t92scLsf2D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2020

Vivek Oberoi also shared a beautiful video of his family bringing Bappa to their home and wrote, “We hope that with the arrival of Bappa our paths of difficulties & the current unfortunate situation gets resolved with no obstacles in the way. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Stay safe! (sic).”

गाओ, बजाओ, झूमो उमंग से,

गणपति जी पधारें हैं फिर से हमारे आगंन में!

We hope that with the arrival of Bappa our paths of difficulties & the current unfortunate situation gets resolved with no obstacles in the way.

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Stay safe! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FCZMoYORzl — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 21, 2020

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a picture of Bappa and wrote, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil….may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe (sic).”

May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil….may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/fx0dolkylE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2020

South celebs also wished their fans on social media.

Sharing a picture of himself, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. Folded hands Happiness and prosperity (sic).”

Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. 🙏 Happiness and prosperity always😊 pic.twitter.com/Hei3Jl92xQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

Allu Arjun also shared his family picture celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family. Love #Allufamily (sic).”

Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family. Love #Allufamily pic.twitter.com/NTTsu2k9zF — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

It is to be noted that all the celebrities have requested their fans to be safe and stay indoors while celebrating the occasion.