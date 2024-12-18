Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for action drama

Actress Taapsee Pannu has kicked off filming for her latest project, ‘Gandhari’, a gripping thriller helmed by Devashish Makhija, the acclaimed director of ‘Joram’.

The first day of the shoot brought intriguing glimpses shared by the actress on Instagram, though she kept her face hidden.

Advertisement

In the photos, Taapsee is facing behind, dressed in a long skirt paired with a striking red shirt. Her hair is styled with ribbons, adding a mysterious touch to the visuals. Alongside the images, she penned a powerful caption inspired by warrior-like resolve:

Advertisement

“Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds… Let the war begin! Gandhari.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The upcoming Netflix thriller promises a compelling narrative packed with high-octane action and emotional depth. According to the platform, ‘Gandhari’ will showcase Taapsee as a fearless mother driven by unrelenting determination in the face of intense challenges.

This marks Taapsee’s sixth collaboration with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, following successful projects like ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’. Their partnership has consistently delivered captivating stories.

Kanika Dhillon’s banner, Kathha Pictures, is producing the film, making it the second venture under her production house after the success of the mystery drama ‘Do Patti’.

The choice of Devashish Makhija as director underscores the film’s promise of layered storytelling, given his track record with critically acclaimed films like ‘Bhonsle’ and ‘Joram’.

Taapsee’s recent projects have kept her in the spotlight. She starred in ‘Khel Khel Mein’, a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Italian film ‘Perfect Strangers’, alongside Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.

Additionally, she returned to Netflix with ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, the sequel to the hit romantic thriller ‘Haseen Dillruba’. The sequel picked up where the original left off, unraveling the next chapter in Rani and Rishu’s tumultuous love story.