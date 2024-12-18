Swipe Crime: Panchayat star Faisal Malik unveils dark secrets in cyber thriller

Faisal Malik, beloved for his portrayal of Prahlad in the hit series ‘Panchayat’, is set to take on a new challenge as a professor in the upcoming streaming series ‘Swipe Crime’.

The show, slated to premiere on December 20 on Amazon MX Player, dives into the darker side of campus life, where technology becomes both a tool and a trap.

Advertisement

The series unfolds at Gyanshakthi University, where first-year students Vidhan, Brian, and Rounak, along with social media influencers Simran and Mahima, arrive brimming with hope and excitement.

Advertisement

What starts as a journey filled with pranks, friendships, and hackathons soon takes a sinister turn. An online scam leads to the tragic suicide of their senior, Mallick, shaking the campus to its core. As secrets unravel, the group finds themselves caught in a dangerous web of betrayal, ambition, and digital deception.

Speaking about his role, Faisal Malik shared, “’Swipe Crime’ blends the high-stakes tension of cybercrime with the emotional depth of human drama. It’s a thought-provoking exploration of how technology connects and manipulates us, often with devastating consequences. Being part of this series has been incredibly fulfilling, and I believe it will keep viewers hooked while sparking meaningful conversations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faisal Malik (@whofaisalmalik)

The ensemble cast includes Rishab Chadha, Mugdha Agarwal, Sanyam Sharma, Riya Deepsi, and Rajesh Sharma, each bringing their own energy to this compelling story.

Rishab Chadha, who plays Vidhan, described the series as deeply relatable: “Vidhan’s journey reflects the dreams and struggles of young people everywhere. Campus life is chaotic and exciting, but the shadows of technology loom large. Playing this character was unforgettable, and I’m confident the series will leave a lasting impact on viewers.”

‘Swipe Crime’ promises to be more than just a thriller. It’s a mirror to modern life, exploring the double-edged nature of technology and the human stories behind the screens.

Mark your calendars for December 20—’Swipe Crime’ is ready to pull you into its world of intrigue and danger.