‘Game Changer’ makers celebrate Kiara Advani’s birthday in style

S. Shankar’s upcoming directorial ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To celebrate Kiara Advani’s 33rd birthday, the makers have released a vibrant new poster featuring her in her element for the film.

On July 31, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company behind the film, shared a special poster on social media. In the poster, Kiara looks stunning in a vibrant color-blocked ensemble reminiscent of her look from the film’s upcoming song, ‘Jaragandi.’ The caption read, “Team ‘Game Changer’ wishes our Jabilamma aka Kiara Advani a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts.”

View the ‘Game Changer’ poster:

Previously, on Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers released the electrifying, foot-tapping number ‘Jaragandi,’ featuring both Charan and Kiara Advani dancing to its peppy beats in a rural setting. To celebrate his birthday, they also dropped a poster showing Ram Charan in a striking silver jacket over a black tee, paired with black pants adorned with interesting motifs. The caption read, “Here’s a special surprise treat. Wishing our Mega Powerstar Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday. Let’s all swing and vibe along with him to the blazing beats.”

In the highly anticipated film, Ram Charan reportedly plays an IAS Officer who rises to become a Chief Minister. Kiara Advani’s role is currently under wraps. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, and directed by Shankar, ‘Game Changer’ was initially set for a Dussehra release but has been postponed. Raju hinted at a Christmas release, saying, “Game Changer? Let’s meet during Christmas.” The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Kiara Advani was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’, which was both critically and commercially successful. She will next appear in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ with Ranveer Singh and in ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan.