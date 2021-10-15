‘Gadar’ sequel with Sunny, Ameesha all set to go on the floors

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return together to the big screen after 20 years in the sequel to ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, the top-grossing blockbuster that was released in 2001, competing head-to-head with another modern classic, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’.

‘Gadar 2’ also brings together director Anil Sharma and the original distributor Zee Studios. The film features Sharma’s son, the actor Utkarsh Sharma, who had appeared in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ as the child of the characters played by Deol and Patel.

Scheduled to go on the floors soon, the plot of ‘Gadar 2’ has been kept under wraps. The original film was loosely based on the tragic love story between British Indian Army World War II veteran Boota Singh and a young Muslim woman named Zainab against the backdrop of the Partition.