Alia Bhatt is ‘not even half of my real sister Pooja Bhatt’: Rahul Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt’s son, Rahul Bhatt, recently opened up about his bond with his family. During the conversation, he made some remarks comparing his half-sister Alia Bhatt to his real sister Pooja Bhatt. His comments have since gone viral, stirring the internet. Rahul claimed that Alia is not even half of Pooja when it comes to talent, looks, and appeal.

Speaking with Hindi Rush, Rahul Bhatt shared his views on his half-sister, Alia Bhatt. He said, “She has got talent. She has the universe with her. She understands PR. She has everything, and when you have everything, the universe conspires to make it happen.” He added, “In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’. Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja.” Continuing his praise for Pooja, Rahul said, “Pooja took my father’s legacy ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country then.”

Moreover, he also revealed that he is not that close with Alia that he would just casually drop by to see her. Rahul also expressed the respect he has for the actress and how she takes care of family bonds. “I am on good terms with her. I don’t take things for granted. She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one can’t just pick up the phone and say I am coming to meet you. I never shared that with anybody and I like to maintain a certain protocol. I am happy for her. She got the right husband. She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen, very well, which I respect more.”

Mahesh Bhatt first tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt, and they had two children. Their daughter, Pooja Bhatt, became an actress and filmmaker. On the other hand, their son, Rahul Bhatt, is a fitness instructor. The couple eventually divorced. Later, Mahesh Bhatt married actress Soni Razdan, and they have two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

