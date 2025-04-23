Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic saga ‘Love and War’ delayed?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, ‘Love and War’ featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, is one of the most highly anticipated films. Given the enigmatic and captivating screen presence of the stars and Bhansali’s signature style of storytelling, the film has been making headlines ever since the makers teased it. The film will reunite Ranbir and Vicky after ‘Sanju.’ Moreover, previous reports revealed that the slated title will feature a high-stakes face-off between the ‘Animal’ and ‘Chhavaa’ stars. Now, the latest reports suggest that the film is facing postponement.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus was earlier going to hit theatres on Christmas 2025. Subsequently, the makers announced a postponement to March 2026. Now, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is once again facing postponement over its massive scale. A source close to the development shared the details. “The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November.”

Furthermore, the source added, “After the sequence is filmed, which promises to be of an epic scale involving Vicky and Ranbir, the team aims to wrap up by January 2026. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March. So, the film might get pushed.”

Moreover, the film is the second collaboration of Ranbir and Alia with Bhansali, separately. While Ranbir debuted with Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya,’ Alia led his blockbuster, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ On the other hand, ‘Love and War’ is going to be Vicky’s first stint with the filmmaker. In the film, both actors will play officers of the Indian Armed Forces.

In related news, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ recently emerged as the first non-sequel Bollywood movie to cross the 600-crore mark domestically. Moving ahead, Ranbir Kapoor is currently also busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’ On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has YRF’s ‘Alpha’ on the plate.