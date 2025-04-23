Alia Bhatt mourns loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam attack

Alia Bhatt, deeply shaken by the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 28 innocent lives, took to Instagram to share her sorrow.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, primarily targeted tourists and families, leaving behind devastation and heartbreak.

Advertisement

“The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking,” Alia Bhatt wrote in her post. “Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just… living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there’s only grief. And the unbearable weight of it.”

Advertisement

She reflected on how each such incident chips away at humanity, and urged for strength for those affected, though she admitted she couldn’t fathom how anyone could begin to heal from such loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Anushka Sharma shared her heartbreak over the attack on “innocent people” in Kashmir. “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten,” Anushka wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor, too, expressed her shock and anger at the tragic event. She condemned the attackers, calling them “cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters” and lamented the rising wave of violence. “I pray for justice, but I fear nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil,” Janhvi shared.

She ended her post with a heartfelt message to the victims’ families, saying, “Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain.”