Following ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ success Kartik Aaryan says many still want to see him fail

The year has been a glorious one for Kartik Aaryan. Following the critically acclaimed film ‘Chandu Champion,’ Kartik delivered the box office wildfire ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ Looking at his journey in retrospect, the actor had to cross several hurdles to carve his path to success. In a recent conversation with GQ, the actor iterated that despite delivering the smashing hit, he will still not get the industry’s support. Moreover, he affirmed that there are still several who want to see him fail, but he remains unfazed.

During the interview, Kartik Aaryan talked about his way forward and no expectations of industry support. “I’m a lone warrior. This house that you see today—I bought it with my own money. I’ve fought like crazy to reach here. And it’s not done yet—I know for a fact that I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that despite delivering a monster hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, nobody will rally behind me. I still have to hustle for my next film.”

When probed if people still want him to fail, he replied in the affirmative. However, the Janta ka Star believes his audience’s love is all he needs. “Yes—and I feel everyone can sense that. There are some wonderful people I’ve met over my journey, but the main section—and it’s a large section—I will never win over. And I don’t have any desire to win them over. The only people I want to win over are my audience. Because they’re the only ones supporting me. That’s the only validation I need.”

Kartik’s latest, the third instalment of the horror-comedy series racked up around 422 crores at the box office. Developed against a budget of 150 crores, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ racked up big numbers despite a clash with Rohit Shetty’s ensemble film ‘Singham Again.’ Apart from Kartik, the Anees Bazmee film starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Vijay Raaz.