Recently, designer Vijay Arora and singer Harshdeep Kaur joined hands with renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan through a digital concert. Seeing this, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a circular warning Indian musicians and singers against working with Pakistani artists.

A circular was issued on behalf of FWICE which has been shared by the Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit.

“We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like a recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan which is being seen online. We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made,” the circular reads.

Sharing the circular, Pandit wrote,” @fwice_mum is pained to see some of our artists violating the non-cooperation order & performing with #Pakistani artists through various online mediums. That too when #Pakistan continues to kill our soldiers at the border, even at a time when the world is fighting against #Corona (sic).”

The film body warned all Indian musicians, singers, artistes and technicians that “anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with Pakistani artistes” will be subject to “strict disciplinary action”. The circular has been signed by FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey, and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav.

FWICE reminded everyone that while the entire world is battling the COVID 19 pandemic, “Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders.”