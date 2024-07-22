Rahat Fateh Ali Khan refutes reports of Dubai arrest over defamation complaint

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan found himself in the midst of a controversy during his recent visit to Dubai, where reports surfaced claiming he had been arrested over a defamation complaint. The incident unfolded as Khan was in Dubai for a musical collaboration, only to be detained at the immigration center and subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

The complaint, filed by Khan’s former manager Ahmed, alleged defamation against the singer. This development came after tensions escalated between Khan and Ahmed, resulting in both parties filing legal cases against each other following their professional fallout a few months ago.

Defamation through social media is treated seriously under Dubai’s laws, as evidenced by previous cases where individuals faced substantial fines and even imprisonment for similar offenses. This legal backdrop underscores the severity of the accusations leveled against Khan in Dubai.

News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless.

Regards Team RFAK pic.twitter.com/G9F2yBOdmZ — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) July 22, 2024

Responding swiftly to the swirling reports, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took to social media to refute the claims of his arrest. In a video posted online, Khan reassured his fans and followers, stating unequivocally, “Not true.” He clarified the purpose of his visit to Dubai, emphasizing that he was there solely to work on musical projects. Khan urged the public not to lend credence to what he termed as “disgusting rumors,” affirming that everything was in order.

His management team echoed his sentiments, posting a statement alongside the video asserting the falsehood of the arrest reports. “News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless,” the team clarified, aiming to quell the speculation surrounding the singer’s legal situation.

As the situation continues to unfold, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remains focused on his music career, striving to move past the controversy and maintain his artistic pursuits amid the turbulence of public scrutiny and legal challenges.