Fighter trailer: Hrithik Roshan’s patriotic avatar’s 6 power-packed dialogues

Hrithik Roshan, known for his inspirational roles, returns to the screen after two decades in a powerful portrayal as Shamsher Pathania, aka ‘Patty,’ the Fighter Jet Squadron Leader in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The trailer showcases Roshan’s character delivering hard-hitting dialogues, blending patriotism with intense action and emotion, capturing the audience’s attention.

The Fighter trailer introduces audiences to six dialogues from Hrithik Roshan’s character ‘Patty,’ each packing a patriotic punch:

1. “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kayi… Par watan se haseen sanam nahi hota…”

Advertisement

2. “Fighter woh nahi hai jo apna target achieve karta hai, Woh hai, jo unhe thok deta hai!”

3. “Dhoke ka jawaab, badle se!”

4. “POK ka matlab hai, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, tumne occupy kiya hai, Maalik hum hain!”

5. “Yeh meri team hai Sir, aur unhein meri zaroorat hai.”

6. “Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi pe utar aaye… Toh tumhara har mohalla India Occupied Pakistan ban jayega!”

Hrithik Roshan, donning the Indian Air Force uniform, showcases his prowess as a Fighter Jet Pilot, skillfully flying jets and engaging in breathtaking action. The trailer is set against the backdrop of the 2019 Pulwama attack, providing glimpses of the Indian Air Force’s response.

Netizens hailed the Fighter trailer as a perfect Republic Day treat, with the film scheduled for release on January 25, 2024. Celebrating India’s 75th Republic Day, the movie promises an immersive experience, marking Hrithik Roshan’s first 3D film, also in 3D IMAX format.

Fighter reunites the successful actor-director duo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Regarded as Anand’s most ambitious project, Fighter is India’s first aerial action franchise film, giving a bird’s eye view of the Indian Air Force’s lifestyle, both on and off duty.

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter features an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, showcasing Elite Fighter Jet Pilots and Chopper Pilots led by Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Patty.’ Under the command of Anil Kapoor’s ‘Rocky,’ the Air Dragons embark on a thrilling aerial action mission of national interest, promising a never-seen-before cinematic experience for Indian audiences.