Feroz Khan birth anniversary: Read Fardeen’s heartfelt tribute

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to honor his late father, the legendary Feroz Khan, on what would have been his birthday.

Feroz Khan, remembered for his iconic roles and larger-than-life persona, passed away 15 years ago, yet his influence remains strong in the lives of his family, including those he never got the chance to meet.

In a deeply emotional note, Fardeen shared how the next generation carries forward the legacy of his father. “Fifteen years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Referring to his children, he said, “Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen expressed how his children live with the stories of their grandfather, a man known not only for his stellar career but also for his grace, strength, and charisma. “Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood,” he added. He concluded the note by expressing how his father’s legacy endures, despite his early passing, “Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, Pa. You live on through us, always.”

Along with the touching tribute, Fardeen shared a video montage of pictures, showcasing Feroz Khan at various stages of his life.

Feroz Khan, known for his roles in films like ‘Qurbaani’, ‘Janbaaz’, and ‘Dharmatma’, enjoyed a massive fan following throughout his 45-year career. More than just an actor, Khan was also a director, producer, and editor, wearing multiple hats in the industry. He starred in over 60 films.

Feroz Khan passed away on April 27, 2009, after battling lung cancer. His legacy, however, lives on through his films.