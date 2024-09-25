‘Kariyatthi’: Neetu Chandra unveils first look of Bhojpuri film

Actor Neetu Chandra is stepping into the role of producer for her upcoming film ‘Kariyatthi’, which promises to shed light on important social issues.

Based on a short story by Saroj Singh, the film takes a deep dive into sensitive topics like skin color discrimination and female foeticide. With its strong message, ‘Kariyatthi’ aims to spark dialogue around these pressing concerns while delivering an emotionally compelling narrative.

Chandra recently unveiled the official poster for the film, which has already started to generate buzz. The movie features actors Annu Priya, a graduate of the prestigious National School of Drama, and Deepak Singh in lead roles.

Speaking about the film’s objectives, Chandra emphasized the importance of telling stories that encourage change.

“This film aims to highlight societal issues, urging people to rethink deep-rooted biases and inspiring discussions around gender equality and discrimination,” Chandra said. As a passionate advocate for promoting regional cinema, she added, “My mission is to bring the rich languages of Bihar to the global stage. There’s so much cultural and linguistic diversity in my home region, and I want to ensure these stories get the attention they deserve.”

Nitin Neera Chandra, the film’s director, echoed similar sentiments. He believes in using storytelling as a tool to tackle social issues while keeping the audience engaged. “The goal of ‘Kariyatthi’ is to address significant challenges like female foeticide in a way that resonates emotionally with the viewers,” he said. “It’s not just about raising awareness; it’s about sparking meaningful conversations that can drive real change.”

Set for release early next year, ‘Kariyatthi’ is expected to strike a chord with audiences who appreciate thought-provoking cinema. With a gripping storyline and powerful performances, it aims to not only entertain but also challenge perceptions and address deep-seated societal issues.

In the meantime, Neetu Chandra is keeping busy in the United States, where she is currently touring for her musical show ‘Umraao Jaan’. Fans may also recognize her from her recent role in Sony Motion Pictures’ ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’.