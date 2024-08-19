Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates World Photography Day with a peek into her passion

Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh, renowned for her performance in ‘Dangal,’ took to social media to celebrate World Photography Day by sharing her love for photography. While she’s often in the limelight for her acting career, Fatima revealed a different facet of her artistry: her passion for capturing images.

In a heartfelt message, Fatima described how photography enables her to experience and appreciate the world from a fresh perspective. “Photography allows me to capture fleeting moments and emotions, making me more attuned to my surroundings,” she shared. “When I have a camera, I notice details I might otherwise miss—expressions, gestures, and the subtleties of human interaction. I particularly enjoy photographing people, as their eyes and hands reveal so much.”

Fatima also expressed that if her acting career hadn’t taken off, she might have pursued photography more seriously. She spoke about her fascination with the technical aspects of photography, such as light manipulation and lens selection. “Photography is a complex art form. I would have loved to delve deeper into how light and shadows can transform a scene, and how different lenses can capture various moments,” she said.

Her photography, which she frequently shares on Instagram, showcases a rich blend of emotion and creativity, offering her followers a unique glimpse into her artistic world. This additional talent highlights her versatility as an artist.

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is ready to appear alongside Ali Fazal in the upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino,’ directed by Anurag Basu. The film, which also stars notable actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, was initially scheduled for a March 29 release but is now set to hit theaters on November 29.