Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha redefine Rakshabandhan

Rakshabandhan, traditionally seen as a celebration where brothers vow to protect their sisters, has evolved into a more inclusive festival. For Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha, the day is a heartfelt exchange of affection and celebration beyond conventional norms.

This year, Bhumi and Samiksha chose to mark Rakshabandhan with a personal touch, exchanging rakhi (sacred thread) on each other’s wrists. Bhumi took to Instagram to share the joy of the occasion, posting a sweet tribute to her sister. “Love you @samikshapednekar ❤️. To us, just being there for each other #HappyRakshabandhan,” she wrote, accompanied by a series of endearing photos. One image captures Samiksha tying a rakhi on Bhumi’s wrist, while another shows Bhumi cradling a baby Samiksha in a nostalgic throwback.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

In an interview with ANI, Bhumi elaborated on her unique celebration of Rakshabandhan. She emphasized that the festival transcends the traditional brother-sister dynamic. “Rakshabandhan is about protecting and appreciating those you love. I don’t adhere to the idea that only brothers and sisters can celebrate it. I tie rakhi on my sister’s and my mother’s wrists, and they return the gesture. It’s a joyous occasion for us to express our affection,” Bhumi shared.

Samiksha Pednekar, who enjoys a growing presence on social media with her beauty endorsements, is often mistaken for Bhumi’s twin due to their striking resemblance. Despite the similarity, each sister has carved her own path and supports one another in their respective journeys.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for an exciting role in the upcoming series “Daldal,” where she will portray a police officer. Bhumi described her character as a trailblazing woman who excels in a male-dominated world. “Daldal is a project that highlights the strength and resilience of women. My character, Rita, is a formidable achiever who challenges norms and leads with passion. This role is incredibly special to me, and I’m excited to bring this empowering story to a global audience,” she explained.

The series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, and Bhumi is also involved in another project, “The Royals,” adding to her busy schedule. As she dives into these diverse roles, Bhumi remains focused on showcasing the powerful and multifaceted roles women play in today’s world.

Rakshabandhan, for Bhumi and Samiksha, is not just a ritual. It’s a celebration of their bond and mutual respect, reflecting how the festival’s meaning continues to evolve.