‘Vettaiyan’ release date OUT: Rajinikanth returns as supercop

Superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film, ‘Vettaiyan’, is set to release in theaters on October 10, 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience with Rajinikanth stepping into the role of a supercop. Lyca Productions announced the release date via Instagram, where they also revealed a new poster featuring the iconic actor.

In their Instagram post, Lyca Productions shared their enthusiasm with fans: “Target locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!” They also celebrated Fahadh Faasil’s birthday earlier this month by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Faasil alongside Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, a first-look picture of Faasil from ‘Vettaiyan’ was released to mark his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt message from the team: “Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life.”

The film, which marks Rajinikanth’s 170th project, also includes an impressive ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Music for the film is composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander.

Fans eagerly await the release of ‘Vettaiyan’, which promises to be a major event in Indian cinema, showcasing Rajinikanth in a powerful new role and bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry.