Actress Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday, opened up about herself. The actress, in a conversation with a media agency stated that perseverance comes naturally to her and that life has led her to where she is today.

“Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on,” Anushka said.

The actress further revealed that she considers her father Colonel Ajay Kumar to be her greatest teacher.

“I went to Army Public School in Bangalore and I have had some really good teachers there and I was very close to them, and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons,” she added.

“He would drop me to school and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life. It’s really been extremely special.”

She added that the thing her father told her was “no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment.”

The actress also stated that her father is a wise man and he has had a huge impression on her life. Anushka further said that her father’s advice helped her when she started out as a model at a very young age.