Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in the stands as Djokovic fights past De Minaur in Wimbledon

It was a star-studded day at Wimbledon on July 7 as cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were in the stands during a thrilling Round of 16 tennis clash.

The power couple made a stylish appearance to watch Novak Djokovic take on Australia’s Alex de Minaur in what turned out to be a dramatic four-set battle.

Advertisement

Photos of Virat and Anushka quickly went viral, showing them seated in the centre Wimbledon court gallery among an enthusiastic crowd.

Advertisement

Virat looked sharp in a brown blazer, while Anushka kept it chic in a crisp white blazer.

The match was a major highlight in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. De Minaur pushed Djokovic hard, who was aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title. The Australian shocked fans by taking the first set 6-1, but Djokovic responded with vintage grit, winning the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The contest lasted three hours and nineteen minutes and saw Djokovic reach his 101st career win at Wimbledon.

Kohli, clearly thrilled to watch the tennis legend live, took to Instagram to post a story cheering Djokovic.

Interestingly, Kohli isn’t the only Indian cricket star to be at Wimbledon. Just last year, Rohit Sharma attended the semifinal clash featuring Daniil Medvedev.

Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been spending quality time in London after wrapping up a victorious IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in June.

As for the match, de Minaur had a promising run into the fourth round, dropping only one set before facing Djokovic. In fact, this matchup had a bit of unfinished business; de Minaur was supposed to play Djokovic in the quarterfinals last year but had to withdraw due to a hip injury.

This time, he returned with intensity and snatched the first set in dominant style. However, Djokovic’s experience and unshakable defense turned the tide, with minimal errors and strategic play sealing the deal.