Farhan Akhtar receives wife Shibani’s acclaim as ‘Toofaan’ hits 3 years

Today marks a special anniversary for actor-director Farhan Akhtar, as his film ‘Toofaan’ celebrates three years since its release. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of this impactful boxing drama, directed by the renowned Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. His post was filled with gratitude, captioned simply with, “Grateful for every punch thrown #3YearsOfToofaan.”

Joining in the celebration, Farhan’s wife, the talented actor Shibani, also took to Instagram to commend his performance in the film. “What a film! Your best performance ever,” she expressed warmly.

‘Toofaan’ tells the compelling story of a boxer battling against all odds to make his mark in national-level competitions. This project marked Farhan’s second collaboration with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, following their earlier success with ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, the biopic chronicling the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ‘Toofaan’ also featured notable performances by Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

Looking ahead, Farhan Akhtar is ready to return to the director’s chair with ‘Don 3’, marking his comeback to filmmaking after a significant hiatus. The film will star Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, as announced in a special video by Farhan in August 2023. Ranveer Singh will step into the iconic role of Don, previously portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the franchise’s earlier installments.

The ‘Don’ franchise is popular for its captivating narratives, exhilarating action sequences, and unforgettable moments. The original ‘Don’, released in 2006, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani, receiving accolades such as Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Its sequel, ‘Don 2’, released in 2011, further solidified the franchise’s success, featuring a special appearance by actor Hrithik Roshan.

Farhan’s directorial journey with ‘Don’ began as a remake of the 1978 classic starring Amitabh Bachchan, where he adeptly infused his own vision while paying homage to the original’s timeless charm.

As fans reminisce about ‘Toofaan’ on its third anniversary, the anticipation for ‘Don 3’ continues to build, promising another thrilling chapter in the franchise’s storied legacy.