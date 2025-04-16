Sharvari joins ‘Don 3’ after Kiara Advani walks out following her pregnancy: Report

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ is one of the most anticipated projects. For the title, powerhouse Ranveer Singh will star as the titular character, stepping into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes. Earlier, stakeholders confirmed that Kiara Advani will star as the female lead. However, following her pregnancy, the actress decided to walk out of the film and focus on herself. Now, as per the latest report, ‘Munjya’ actress Sharvari Wagh is joining Singh for the awaited thriller.

Following YRF’s ‘Alpha’ with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari will reportedly star in ‘Don 3.’ A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment are excited to have her on board. Sharvari, too, is quite kicked to be a part of such a huge franchise and also because it’s different from Alpha though both are slick action films.”

Moreover, the source also talked about ‘Maha Munjya,’ the sequel of Sharvari’s superhit film ‘Munjya.’ “Though it is not announced yet, it is a given that she’ll be back with Maha Munjya and some other film of this universe. Alpha, meanwhile, belongs to the YRF Spy Universe; it needs no introduction. And Don 3 too belongs to a series that has got a lot of love from the people.” Teasing further details about the actress’ slate, the source revealed that she will likely be leading an Imtiaz Ali film. “Sharvari is choosing her scripts wisely and associating herself with films that would excite the audience. Apart from Alpha and Don 3, it is said that she has also signed Imtiaz Ali’s next. By doing so, she is also dabbling into different genres.”

Meanwhile, back in 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don. These came after the makers faced backlash for their casting choices, given that Shah Rukh Khan’s stint as the titular character dominated viewers’ hearts. As Ranveer Singh took over the Bollywood’s Badshah’s role, several cinephiles expressed displeasure. The filmmaker dropped the casting announcement in August 2023 with a tantalising video. The dimly lit clip featured the new Don emerging from the shadows as Ranveer exuded confidence, charm, and thrill.

Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram, promising fans to keep the legacy of the ‘Don’ franchise alive. He said, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.”