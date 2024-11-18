Ila Arun calls Vidya Balan the modern-day Meena Kumari

During a lively discussion at the Mumbai LitFest, actress-singer Ila Arun showered heartfelt praise on Vidya Balan, hailing her as a remarkable talent.

The event, part of the ‘Celebrating Women: The Shashi Baliga Memorial Session — My Medley,’ saw Arun in conversation with Vidya Balan and Anjula Bedi, with the spotlight on Arun’s autobiography, ‘Parde Ke Peechhey’.

What captivated the audience most was Arun’s touching tribute to Balan in the book. Arun dedicated an entire section to the actress, revealing the depth of her admiration. One excerpt, read aloud at the event, offered a glimpse into Arun’s thoughts on Balan’s performance in ‘Parineeta’.

She fondly recalled the first time she saw Balan in the role, describing her as a breath of fresh air compared to the usual glamorous models who populated Bollywood.

“Vidya brought back the elegance of the golden era actresses, much like Meena Kumari in the 1953 classic ‘Parineeta’,” Arun wrote. She emphasized how Balan’s presence was effortless yet deeply expressive, with her eyes and gestures saying more than words ever could.

To Ila Arun, Vidya Balan embodied the essence of the heroines of Hindi cinema, transcending eras with her powerful performance.

Arun also reflected on her time working with Balan, particularly in the film ‘Begum Jaan’. She praised the young actress for her ability to fully immerse herself in the character of a kotha madam, a role that required considerable emotional depth.

Arun compared Balan’s portrayal to Shabana Azmi’s in ‘Mandi’, noting that while Azmi was a seasoned actor, Balan’s performance was equally compelling despite her youth.

In her book, Arun shared advice she gave Balan, suggesting she would be perfect for a role in the 1962 classic ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam’ due to her ability to convey the pain and loneliness of its female lead. Arun even expressed her belief that Balan would be ideal for a biopic on Meena Kumari.