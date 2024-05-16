‘Emergency’ release date delayed as Kangana Ranaut prioritizes Lok Sabha campaigns

Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated movie, ‘Emergency,’ has hit another delay for release, but this time, it’s due to her deep dive into political waters. The film, eagerly awaited by fans, was set to hit screens on June 14, 2024. However, Manikarnika Films, the production house behind the project, took to social media to announce a postponement without setting a new release date just yet.

In a heartfelt statement, the production banner expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support pouring in for Kangana Ranaut, acknowledging her dual roles as both an artist and a patriot. The decision to postpone ‘Emergency’ stems from Ranaut’s dedication to her nation and her ongoing commitment to the political sphere, particularly as she gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Originally slated for a theatrical debut on November 24, 2023, the film had already experienced delays due to scheduling conflicts. ‘Emergency’ boasts a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Ranaut herself steps into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, portraying her life and legacy on screen.

While fans eagerly await the new release date, Kangana Ranaut is busy in her political endeavors. With her recent nomination submission for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actress-turned-politician is actively engaging with constituents and advocating for her party, BJP. This move follows her formal entry into politics earlier this year, signaling a shift in her multifaceted career.

As the nation awaits both the cinematic portrayal of a political icon and the unfolding chapters of real-life political drama, Kangana Ranaut continues to navigate the intersection of art and governance with fervor and dedication. Stay tuned for updates on the new release date of ‘Emergency’ and the actress’s journey in the political arena.